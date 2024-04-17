Browns Officially Unveil New Helmets And They're Amazing
The Cleveland Browns have revealed new helmets for 2024 and they are receiving rave reviews already.
The Cleveland Browns have made some moves off the field to improve the roster for a deep postseason run in 2024. They brought in Jerry Jeudy to become the new No. 2 WR and signed Jameis Winston to be the backup quarterback.
They have impact players like Deshaun Watson, Nick Chubb, Jedrick Willis Jr, and Jack Conklin returning to action. The vibes are high in Cleveland and they continue to rise as we approach the NFL Draft.
On April 17, the Browns announced they are switching their look-up ahead of the 2024 campaign. They've gone back to the fan-favorite all-white facemask and dropped a sick video on Twitter highlighting it.
Browns News: Cleveland Will Be Rocking All-White Facemask in 2024
The Browns rocked the white mask during some of the best years in their franchise history. Cleveland wore them from 1975-1995, then again from 1999-2005.
During the 1979 and 1980 seasons, the Browns gained the nickname "Kardiac Kids" because they had multiple last-minute victories led by quarterback Brian Sipe. The Browns made the playoffs eight times from 1980-1994, including three Conference Championship Game appearances.
They also had the white facemasks in 2002 when they returned to the postseason.
Cleveland recently donned the iconic look once in 2022 and again last season.
Browns Partner JW Johnson said in a release, "As we continue to write the next chapter of Browns history, we reflect on different eras, such as the Kardiac Kids and the return of the franchise, that led us to this place in time.”
He also added, "We heard our loyal fans and are thrilled to see the white facemask featured on the Browns’ helmets beginning with the 2024 season and beyond as we continue to write the history of our franchise"
These Browns are turning back the clock on a classic look.
Cleveland has a talented group and a chance to compete for the AFC North crown. The Browns are listed at +500 odds to win the division, according to FanDuel Sportsbook. If you want to take lock-in of these odds, head over to FanDuel Sportsbook and claim your sign-up bonus.
