Deshaun Watson Reveals Shocking New Info on Injury
Browns quarterback Deshaun dropped some shocking info regarding his shoulder injury.
The Cleveland Browns are heading into the third year with quarterback Deshaun Watson at the helm but it hasn't been smooth sailing thus far. Watson served an 11-game suspension in 2022 and things didn't get much better in 2023.
Watson suffered a displaced fracture to the glenoid in his throwing shoulder. He had to undergo shoulder surgery in November after being placed on IR after Week 10.
Five months after the surgery, Watson revealed some shocking news regarding his injury.
Browns News: Deshaun Watson Disclosed He Potentially Fractured Shoulder Earlier In the Season
In a presser on April 16, Watson told reporters that he possibly fractured his shoulder in the Week 3 tilt against the Tennessee Titans after he took a massive hit.
We were told that Watson sustained the injury in the Week 10 contest against the Baltimore Ravens, but it appears that may not have been true.
Watson's surgeon Dr. Neal ElAttrache was stunned that the Clemson product was able to play in Week 9 against the Arizona Cardinals and again against the Baltimore Ravens in Week 10. He likely suffered the injury when he was diagnosed with a strained rotator cuff injury that forced him to miss four weeks.
Watson said, "That’s one thing that Dr. ElAttrache was super, super surprised, especially when I first got to him in November, is how did I play in the Baltimore game? Really the Cardinals game too, but especially the Baltimore game, he was amazed by that."
Til this day, the 28-year-old still isn't 100% sure when the injury happened.
He stated, "I was just of course from the Tennessee game I was dealing with a shoulder injury. No one knows when it actually happened or when that bone actually came apart. I knew for sure in Baltimore though because I heard some clicking sounds and that’s one of the indicators that something is wrong with that joint, but that’s probably a question for Dr. ElAttrache. I just know that he was just very amazed how I finished both of those games.”
It's astounding that Watson was able to push through and suit up for the Browns but it's crazy hearing that no one could pin point when this injury transpired.
With that now in the past, everyone can look forward to 2024 as Watson is now throwing full speed.
The Browns have a talented bunch and a chance to compete for the AFC North crown.
