Deshaun Watson Gives Very Encouraging Update on Injury Rehab Progress
Teams have begun voluntary workouts and quarterback Deshaun Watson gave a positive update on his shoulder.
The Cleveland Browns are hoping 2024 gives them more luck on the injury front. They had 13 total players placed on IR for 2023.
They were without their starting quarterback Deshaun Watson from Week 10 after he suffered a shoulder injury that ended his year. Watson underwent surgery in November to repair a displaced fracture to the glenoid in his throwing shoulder.
With all that happening, they still managed to go 11-6 and notch a Wild Card berth. As they roll towards the 2024 season, Watson gave some positive information regarding his shoulder.
Browns News: Deshaun Watson Is Throwing Full-Speed Five Months After Surgery
In a presser on April 16, Watson told reporters that he's throwing full speed with no limitations regarding his motion and velocity.
He added some days range from 40-60 throws a day and plans to take part in OTAs which run from May 21-23, May 28-30, and June 3-6.
"It can be sooner than later, it can be later than sooner," Watson said. "This is an injury that, for spring, you want to be a little bit more conservative. This summer you get ready for training camp. That's going to be a time where we can pick that up."
The main goal is to have the 28-year-old ready to roll for training camp to get some meaningful reps before the season kicks starts in September.
In 12 games with the Browns, Watson has tossed 2,217 passing yards with 14 passing touchdowns and nine interceptions. He hasn't produced the way many thought he would have just yet in Cleveland, but next season gives him another opportunity to step up.
Watson has three years left on his $230 million fully guaranteed deal.
