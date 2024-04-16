Denzel Ward Speaks Out Amid Greg Newsome II Trade Rumors
Star cornerback Denzel Ward wants the secondary to stay intact despite all these rumors that have leaked this offseason.
In 2023, the Browns were ravaged by injuries but still managed to go 11-6 en route to a Wild Card berth. One of the main reasons they were able to contend every week was their dominant defense.
Last season, Cleveland was first in the NFL in total defense (270.2) and pass defense (164.7). They were also 11th in run defense (105.8) and 13th in scoring defense (21.3).
Despite all this success, cornerback Greg Newsome's name has come up in trade talks. The Browns made it clear they were open to moving one of their corners and Newsome II name has come up.
His teammate Denzel Ward doesn't want that to happen and has openly expressed to the organization his desire to keep the cornerback room intact.
Ward added that the trio of him, Newsome II, and Martin Emerson Jr. need to be on the field together and he believes GM Andrew Berry sees the value in that.
It's not hard to understand why the Browns would be shopping Newsome II. He's heading into the fourth year of his rookie deal and is eligible for an extension. With big money going to players like Deshaun Watson, Amari Cooper, Myles Garrett, and Ward, it could be difficult for the Browns to dish out another major extension.
Regardless, the Browns shouldn't be in a hurry to trade away Newsome II. If the Browns pick up his fifth-year option, they have the ability to keep him on the roster for the next two years.
In a win-now mode, it would be smart to keep this stifling defense together in 2024 as they look to make a deep postseason run this year.
