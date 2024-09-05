Amari Cooper Breaks Silence on Possible 49ers Trade Request
By Cem Yolbulan
The Cleveland Browns are getting ready to kick off the 2024 NFL season and a tough matchup against the Dallas Cowboys awaits them on Sunday. Browns fans are particularly thrilled that the new season is starting because it means that they can finally leave behind the offseason drama that embroiled the team.
One of the biggest storylines of the offseason for Cleveland was the Amari Cooper situation. The Pro Bowler was initially a contract holdout, skipping the Browns minicamp as he was entering the final year of his contract. This was eventually resolved as the Browns guaranteed his $20 million salary and added $5 million in incentives.
Then, Brandon Aiyuk trade speculations surfaced. The disgruntled 49ers star had requested a trade amidst his own contract negotiations. The Browns were reportedly interested in him, which meant that Cooper was likely heading to San Francisco. While these trade rumors were swirling, Cooper posted an Instagram story saying "lol I wouldn't mind at all". Fans obviously read this as him greenlighting the trade and being excited to move to San Francisco.
That trade never came to fruition and Aiyuk eventually signed a four-year, $120 million deal with the 49ers. Cooper has never confirmed or denied his intentions about that post but finally broke his silence on the topic.
NFL News: Amari Cooper Finally Responds to Trade Speculations
Cooper addressed the reporters on Thursday and one thing that came up was that social media post. However, the 30-year-old pass-catcher didn't elaborate on the meaning behind the post.
"Media is all about sensationalism. So, I'll let you have fun with whatever you all thought that might have meant. "- Amari Cooper
Regardless of what he may have meant, Cooper is starting the season on the Browns. He will continue to be the primary target on the offensive end as fans expect another 1,000+ yards season from their star. If the Browns are finally going to make a deep postseason run, they need Cooper to replicate last season's production at the bare minimum.