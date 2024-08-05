Browns Willing to Trade Amari Cooper in Blockbuster Trade According to Insider
By Cem Yolbulan
The Cleveland Browns appeared to have resolved the Amari Cooper situation when they reworked his contract and the five-time Pro Bowler appeared in training camp. According to the latest rumors, however, that couldn't be farther from the truth.
Over the last few weeks, the Browns have found themselves at the center of trade rumors involving Brandon Aiyuk of the San Francisco 49ers. The extent of interest by Cleveland hasn't been confirmed or denied so far but the latest report from a Browns insider suggests that the likelihood of a deal may be higher than initially thought.
Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com signaled on Sunday that the Browns would be more than willing to include Amari Cooper in a trade with San Francisco for Aiyuk.
"The Browns love Cooper, but if they're going to shell out huge money for a receiver — in the mid-20 millions to the 30s — they'd probably prefer a younger player just hitting his peak."- Mary Kay Cabot, Cleveland.com
This certainly makes a ton of sense for the 49ers. An Aiyuk trade seems imminent and as Super Bowl contenders, they are understandably prioritizing immediate contributors over draft capital. They would be hard-pressed to find a better player than Cooper in any Aiyuk deal.
For the Browns, it is a little more complicated as it doesn't solve their financial problems. If anything, it complicates them because of the likelihood that Aiyuk would require a larger annual salary in a contract extension. He is a 26-year-old coming off the best season of his career, finishing with 1,342 yards and seven touchdowns. His next deal will presumably age better than Cooper's next contract. So, GM Andrew Berry's interest in trading for him is completely understandable.
Whether the Browns should do this deal or not depends on the additional draft capital needed. Cleveland should be hesitant to give up significant assets for a minor upgrade in the short term. If all it takes is an additional mid-round pick, however, taking the chance on Aiyuk could have a ton of upside.