Shocking Details for Unlikely Browns Trade Target Continue To Surge
The Cleveland Browns are entering the 2024 season with hopes of taking that next jump. Even though they made the postseason last season, they failed to move past the first round after they had a bunch of injuries.
This offseason they had wide receiver Amari Cooper holding out for a new deal but they were able to resolve that in July. They raised his salary to $20 million and also gave him an additional $5 million in 2024.
They also acquired Jerry Jeudy back in March and gave him a three-year extension worth up to $58 million.
Even with these moves to their receiving core, they are rumored to have interest in another available playmaker.
Browns Rumors: Cleveland Reportedly Frontrunners in Brandon Aiyuk Sweepstakes
Per Cam Marino of nfldraftbuzz.com, the Browns have emerged as a frontrunner in trade talks for wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk. They are also reportedly willing to give Aiyuk $30 million annually.
ESPN's Jeremy Fowler said that Aiyuk's market has "ballooned into the $30 million neighborhood" which has made talks with San Francisco complicated.
Rumors are always going to be flying around but this could be something that has some legs. Cooper is only signed through the 2024 season and will be hitting the market in March.
Elijah Moore is also scheduled to be a free agent next offseason and the Browns would be in major need of pass catchers.
Cleveland had the chance to give Cooper a multi-year extension but they decided not to. From the outside looking in, it seems like they don't want to be locked in for the long term with him.
That's where someone like Aiyuk would come into the picture. He's known for being a YAC beast with the ability to run crisp routes.
In four seasons with the 49ers, he's compiled 269 receptions for 3,931 receiving yards, and 25 touchdowns. The potential addition of someone like that in Cleveland's offense would be massive.
Trading for Aiyuk means you're willing to give him a monster extension and the Browns seem willing to do so.
This is something the Dawg Pound needs to keep an eye on.
