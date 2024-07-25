Amari Cooper Contract's Includes Key Detail for 2025 Departure
The Cleveland Browns enter the 2024 season with some questions that need to be answered. The majority of the difficulties were linked to injuries last year and they are hoping that doesn't trickle into this season as well.
Recently they had some trouble regarding wide receiver Amari Cooper, who was seeking a long-term deal. Even though the Browns didn't give Cooper a multi-year extension, they upped his salary this year, guaranteeing $20 million and adding an additional $5 million.
Despite the pay bump, the details regarding his deal have emerged.
Browns News: Contract Details for Amari Cooper Has Released
According to Spotrac, the Browns have dumped salaries into the 2025-2028 seasons, giving them the chance to post a June 1st release for Cooper next March.
That move would split his voidable dead cap hits into $7.5 million in 2025 and $15 million for 2026. That just allows them to spread his cap hit over a few years.
Cooper made it known he wanted a multi-year deal but Cleveland decided to pass on that. From the outside looking in, it appears that the Browns only want Cooper for the 2024 campaign, which is very risky.
The Alabama product has been a No. 1 playmaker since being a part of the Dawg Pound. Last season, Cooper finished with 72 receptions for 1,250 receiving yards, and five touchdowns. He's still one the best route runners in the league with hands like glue.
It's hard to replace a guy like that but it looks like Cleveland is ready to take that plunge next offseason.
