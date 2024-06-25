Amari Cooper Finally Speaks on Browns Contract Drama
While Cleveland Browns players are officially enjoying their last little break before training camp, the team's top decision-makers have a few key items to address before 2024 prep kicks into high gear. That includes making star wide receiver Amari Cooper happy after he was absent from Cleveland's mandatory minicamp due to demands for a new deal.
Cooper's holdout caught some fans by surprise, and not hearing from the stud WR hasn't helped ease any concerns. That all changed on Tuesday, however.
In a recent TikTok, Betr personality Joey "JoJo" Mauriello jokingly challenges Cooper to a race, noting the wideout is more known for his route-running than his speed. The Browns receiver laughs off that notion, saying he'd beat Mauriello, but he won't take any chances because he doesn't want to suffer a freak injury and he's "trying to get paid this year."
These are the first public comments from Cooper on his current contract situation, and they make the five-time Pro Bowler's goals clear. Considering he's coming off of what was arguably his best season as a pro in 2023, it's no surprise he's seeking a pay raise.
However, it seems Cleveland is showing resistance to keeping Cooper on its books long-term. Brad Stainbrook of 247Sports notes the Browns haven't offered a contract that extends past the 2025 season to the talented receiver so far, which is presenting a major roadblock in negotiations.
GM Andrew Berry must consider if playing hardball with one of the game's best at his position is the best course of action, especially since the team has relied upon Cooper to lead its passing attack since his arrival. Though he's now officially 30 years old, he's showing no signs of slowing down, which could help ease worries about a drop-off anytime soon.
