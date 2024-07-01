Amari Cooper’s Friend Adds to Browns Contract Drama
By Cem Yolbulan
The 2022 trade that brought Amari Cooper to Cleveland has been one of the best moves the Browns have made in recent years. Since then, Cooper became the first receiver in Browns history to record consecutive 1,000-yard seasons while adding 14 touchdowns and Pro Bowl honors in that span. Now, the 30-year-old pass catcher is entering the final year of the five-year contract he signed back in 2020 but the Browns are playing hardball with him in contract extension negotiations.
As a result, Cooper has been holding out and didn't participate in offseason workouts or the mandatory minicamp. If a deal is not agreed to by the training camp, there is a chance Cooper will be holding out for that as well, jeopardizing his status for the start of the season.
Now, to further highlight how serious Cooper is about a potential holdout, a close friend has gotten involved. According to Browns insider Brad Stainbrook, Cooper's friend took to social media to advocate for the wide receiver.
Cooper's friend has a point. The former Alabama star is already one of the best wide receivers in Browns history.
At the same time, he will turn 31 before the start of next season. It is understandable that the Browns' front office wants to see where this team is this season before committing to Cooper long-term as he approaches his mid-30s.
If Cooper is in fact going to hold out for training camp, then there is a chance Cleveland will consider trading him. However, considering the fact that the Browns have a roster ready to make a deep postseason run, it's hard to see them moving on from their best wide receiver. Cooper seemingly has the leverage in this situation and the Browns might not have an option but to pay up.