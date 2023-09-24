Amari Cooper Doesn't Hold Back on Ref's Missed Call vs. Titans
The Cleveland Browns blew out the Tennessee Titans 27-3 on Sunday, but it honeslty should've been by even more. That's because late in the second quarter, star wide receiver Amari Cooper was incorrectly whistled out of bounds on the Titans' 40-yard line, denying him a chance to score despite having plenty of open field in front of him
Cooper was asked about the play after the game, and he didn't hold back.
The wideout said "Yeah, I definitely got robbed of a touchdown, because the safety, he was cooked. Like it was over. I was gon' make a move on him and score, 100%." Cooper also added he "knew" he didn't step out of bounds.
The receiver then took the diplomatic approach to call out the official in question by stating "I'm not sure why they called that out." Later on, he claimed it was "such a weird play" that he's never experienced before.
Another reporter then asked Cooper if the refs acknowledged the mishap. He said he "heard they apologized" but put an extra emphasis on it that was a bit sarcastic and laughed right after saying it, so it's clear the officials' words were pretty empty.
It's awesome to hear Cooper is confident he'd have turned the impressive reception into an even bigger gain if he was given the chance. The wideout was clearly feeling it on Sunday, racking up seven catches for 116 yards. He also got himself into the endzone in the third quarter by beating Tennessee's entire secondary, so thankfully the refs couldn't totally prevent him from scoring.
After nearly eclipsing his yard total (127) from the first two games on Sunday alone, this performance should set Cooper up for a strong start to the month of October.
