VIDEO: Ref Screws Browns, Amari Cooper Over Out of Bounds Call
Another week, another controversial play in a Cleveland Browns game. This time, it was the refs, however, who hurt the Browns' chances of winning.
Near the end of the second quarter, wideout Amari Cooper made an incredible catch near the sideline of the Tennessee Titans' 40-yard line. Cooper then ran and picked up an additional handful of yardage to give himself a chance at scoring a touchdown.
Instead, though, the ref called the play dead.
This is just egregious. The official was literally right there. They had a better view of the play than anyone else in the entire stadium. Yet they said Cooper stepped out of bounds (which he didn't).
The impact of this play cannot be overstated. Cooper had a chance to find the endzone if he wasn't worried about what the ref called. Even if he was caught by the Titans' last man, he would've put the Browns near the red zone with a golden TD opportunity at the two-minute warning.
Instead, Cleveland's drive stalled out at the 40 after the missed call, and the team was forced to settle for a field goal. Though they put some points on the board, that's at least a four-point swing the Browns got screwed on.
