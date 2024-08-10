Amari Cooper Posts Stunning Social Media Response To 49ers Trade Rumors
By Cem Yolbulan
The Cleveland Browns have been heavily involved in trade talks about Brandon Aiyuk of the San Francisco 49ers. In fact, it was reported earlier in the week that the Browns and the 49ers had the framework of a deal in place and it was up to the player to make the ultimate decision. It was widely believed that Cleveland would be sending Amari Cooper, who has his own contract drama, to San Francisco in this deal.
Despite constant speculation, Amari Cooper and the Browns have generally been quiet. On Friday night, the star wide receiver finally broke his silence on social media and his post will not be appreciated by the Dawg Pound.
Browns Fans Will Hate Amari Cooper's Social Media Post About Trade Rumors
Cooper's message on Instagram was simple, saying he "wouldn't mind at all". Even though he doesn't specify what he is exactly talking about, it's not difficult to infer that it is about the potential trade to the 49ers.
It's important to remember that the NFL is a business. If the Browns are involving Cooper in trade negotiations, he has every right to make his feelings known about any potential destination. It also makes sense that any player would be interested in going to a team that just made the Super Bowl. Cooper would make the same amount of salary and play for a team as good as the 49ers. It is certainly not a bad deal for the five-time Pro Bowler.
At the same time, Browns fans have every right to be upset. One of your best players declaring their desire to play elsewhere isn't going to sit right with any fanbase.
Let's hope that this situation gets resolved as soon as possible and the Browns continue focusing on the training camp and preseason without further distractions.