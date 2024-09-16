Amari Cooper Proving Browns Were Right With Awful Play to Begin Season
By Jovan Alford
Star wide receiver Amari Cooper's holdout was one of the more pressing topics surrounding the Cleveland Browns this summer. Cooper didn’t participate in mandatory minicamp in June as he wanted a new deal.
The Browns ultimately decided against a new deal for the 30-year-old wide receiver as the two sides agreed to a restructured one-year contract, reportedly guaranteeing his $20 million salary and giving an additional $5 million at the start of training camp.
At the time of this deal, it looked like Cleveland’s front office was putting themselves in a tough position, especially with how Cooper played in his first two years with the Browns. However, it might’ve been a smart move after the veteran wide receiver’s first two games to kick off the 2024 season.
In Sunday’s 18-13 road win over the Jacksonville Jaguars, Cooper noticeably struggled and got outplayed by Jerry Jeudy and Elijah Moore. Cooper recorded three receptions (eight targets) for 11 yards.
He also had an ugly drop in the second quarter on third down against the Jaguars. If Cooper catches the ball, it puts the Browns inside the red zone and gives them a fresh set of downs. Instead, the Browns settled for a 53-yard field goal from kicker Dustin Hopkins, which he made to go up 10-0.
This was Cooper's second inexcusable drop in as many weeks that cost the Browns points,
Meanwhile, Jeudy performed well against Jacksonville’s defense, leading the Browns with five receptions (six targets) for 73 yards. Moore was behind Jeudy with six receptions (eight targets) for 44 yards.
Browns fans didn’t expect Cooper to have three catches on Sunday and only five receptions for 27 yards through the first two games this season. It’s not an ideal start for the veteran wideout, who is scheduled to become an unrestricted free agent in the offseason. Cleveland would rather be wrong about Cooper than right. But so far, he’s not playing like the receiver we saw over the last two seasons.
More Browns news and analysis: