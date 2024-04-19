Andrew Berry Gives Encouraging Deshaun Watson Injury Update
The Cleveland Browns get another positive update on Deshaun Watson's status.
By Cem Yolbulan
Ever since Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson underwent season-ending surgery to repair the broken bone in his right shoulder last year, fans have been waiting for his return.
The Browns struggled immensely in Watson's absence last season until they found Joe Flacco, who carried them into the postseason. Yet, it's clear that Cleveland needs Watson to be his best to have a chance at a deep postseason run.
Watson has been working hard in his rehab efforts to be ready for the Browns' season opener. The injury updates have been encouraging over the past few weeks, and general manager Andrew Berry just provided another positive one.
In his statements to the press on Thursday, Berry said Watson has been increasing his throwing range lately and is now up to 40 yards.
"He’s in a pretty good spot. Again, I don’t want to put the cart before the horse, but he’s progressing as appropriate. We’re really, really pleased with the work that he’s put in and really pleased with how his shoulder’s responding, but we’re still in the rehab process. So, we know that it could take different left and right turns, but we’re pretty optimistic in terms of what we’ve seen so far.”"- GM Andrew Berry on Deshaun Watson
These are very encouraging words about Watson's availability in Week 1. Berry shied away from making any predictions but said Watson being there for the season opener is "certainly the expectation".
The former Clemson standout is entering his third year with the Browns. Both the organization and Watson are hoping to have him available for the full season after he only played in 12 games for Cleveland in two seasons. In these games, he has an 8-4 record, throwing for 2,217 yards and 14 touchdowns.
Deshaun Watson also has the highest base salary out of any player in the NFL. This certainly brought about criticism for the Browns and Watson over the past few years. However, if Watson goes back to his Texans days, you will not find a single Browns fan complaining about that contract. And it looks like he will have a chance to prove it with a healthy start to the season.
