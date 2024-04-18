Andrew Berry Teases Potential Browns Trade Ahead of Draft
Browns general manager Andrew Berry shares his strategy ahead of the 2024 NFL Draft.
By Cem Yolbulan
Browns fans are no strangers to blockbuster trades and surprising transactions around the NFL Draft. The Cleveland Browns general manager Andrew Berry has been one of the most aggressive decision-makers in the league ever since he got the job back in 2020. As a result, the Browns haven't had a first or second-round pick in the last two drafts and they don't have a first-round selection in next week's NFL Draft.
It looks like Andrew Berry is not veering off his path. In his latest statements ahead of the NFL Draft, the 37-year-old general manager left the door open for more potential trades surrounding their picks.
Browns GM Andrew Berry As Aggressive As Ever In Potential Draft Day Trades
Cleveland's last second-round pick was Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah in the 2021 NFL Draft. After that, they traded down from their second-round pick in 2022, and moved their 2023 second-rounder in exchange for wide receiver Elijah Moore.
Berry keeping his options open instead of saying that they will definitely use their second-rounder gives us an insight into his thinking. He might surprise us once again and trade the pick at the draft for more immediate, veteran help.
But, it wasn't just the second-rounder that Berry was talking about. Last week, Cleveland acquired a seventh-round pick from the Titans in exchange for offensive tackle Leroy Watson. Berry also said that the seventh-rounder is a resource that they can use in a trade up or trade down, as well as trade for a veteran player.
Regardless of what the Browns decide to do with their draft assets, we know that Berry will not leave any stone unturned. He will scour the market, make some calls, and be as aggressive as possible to find the best deal for Cleveland.
