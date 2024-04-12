Browns Make Trade to Add Pick Ahead of NFL Draft
The Cleveland Browns decided to make a trade to add more draft capital ahead of the 2024 NFL Draft.
The Cleveland Browns haven't made any big-time moves this offseason like they are used to doing but that's a good sign. They have a stout roster that doesn't have many holes to pluck.
Their biggest splash was trading for WR Jerry Jeudy and inking him to a three-year deal that's worth up to $58 million. They gave up 2024 fifth and sixth-round picks to acquire Jeudy but they just added more Day 3 draft capital.
According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, Cleveland traded OT Leroy Watson to the Tennessee Titans for a 2024 seventh-round pick (No. 227 overall).
The Browns don't have a first-round pick but they now have six total picks in the NFL Draft. Those selections come in Rounds 2, 3, 5, 6 and now 7.
Watson was signed to the Browns active roster from the San Francisco 49ers' practice squad on November 2, 2023. Cleveland's offensive line was ravaged by injuries and Watson provided much needed depth.
He suited up in seven total games for the Browns, notching 55 offensive snaps and 28 special teams snaps.
Per PFF, Watson finished the 2023 season with a 50.3 overall grade. The UTSA product played 32 snaps at LT, 12 at RT, and 11 at tight end.
The Tennessee Titans' new OL coach is Bill Callahan, who was the Browns OL coach from 2020-2023. Callahan is one of the most respected coaches in the league and was certainly a pushing point in the addition of Watson in Tennessee.
