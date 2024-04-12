Browns Named Best Fit For Day 2 Draft Steal to Complement Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah
The Cleveland Browns are identified as the best fit for one of the best linebackers in the 2024 NFL Draft.
By Cem Yolbulan
The Cleveland Browns have limited resources in terms of picks heading into the 2024 NFL Draft. General manager Andrew Berry doesn't have a first-round pick to help bolster the roster ahead of next season, so he will have to strike gold in later rounds.
The first possible draft selection for the Browns will be the 54th overall pick. Cleveland might go with a defensive tackle or a wide receiver here but there is also an immediate need at linebacker.
In fact, PFF thinks one of the best linebackers in the draft would be the perfect fit for the Browns.
In their latest article, they identified a Day 2 prospect for each NFL team. For the Browns, they described Junior Colson out of Michigan as the best fit.
Browns Draft: Junior Colson of Michigan Considered the Best Fit by PFF
Colson is the third-highest-ranked linebacker on PFF's big board. In most mock drafts, he is projected to be a late second-round pick, making him most likely available to be Cleveland's selection at no. 54.
The 21-year-old defender from Haiti was a big part of the national championship with the Wolverines last season, leading the team with 95 tackles.
Considering that the Browns finished 27th in the NFL in run-defense grade last season, Colson could come in with his size, speed, and impressive instincts. He could slot in opposite Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, or wait a year behind Jordan Hicks to eventually take over his role. Even as a rookie, he should be able to contribute as a rotation piece in a 4-3 scheme.
The Browns don't have any desperate needs ahead of the draft. So, they could go for the best player available or the prospect with the highest upside route. Regardless of what they choose to do, Junior Colson would be a worthy selection in round two.
Barring a major move, the Browns will start the season as the third-best team in the AFC North in terms of odds, (+550) behind the Ravens and the Bengals.
