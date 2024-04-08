Ranking the Browns Last 10 First-Round Picks, Worst to Best
Taking a somewhat painful trip down memory lane for the Browns in the NFL Draft
The NFL Draft hasn't always been overly kind to the Cleveland Browns, but their last 10 selections haven't been all that bad. Considering the Browns have made some of the worst selections in NFL history, their last 10 first-round picks (picks dating back to 2016) have helped put the organization in the position it is today. Which is to say, the Browns are actually quite a good team right now.
They won 11 games last year with so many key injuries offensively, and this team is on a very positive trajectory. Their hits in the first round of the NFL Draft have helped put them there. Let's take a look at their last 10 first-rounders and rank them from worst to best based on production, longevity, impact on the franchise, and overall quality of the player regardless of whether they're still in Cleveland.
10. Corey Coleman, WR (2016)
For a good stretch of probably five years from 2011-16, it's possible that Corey Coleman was actually the best pick the Cleveland Browns made in the first round of the NFL Draft. I mean, look at the picks this team made from 2011-15.
2011: Phil Taylor, DL
2012: Trent Richardson, RB; Brandon Weeden, QB
2013: Barkevious Mingo, EDGE
2014: Justin Gilbert, CB; Johnny Manziel, QB
2015: Danny Shelton, DL; Cameron Erving, OL
It's almost as though Corey Coleman was a godsend by comparison to some of those guys. He caught five touchdown passes in two seasons for Cleveland before being shipped out in August 2018. Coleman hasn't played in the NFL since that 2018 season.