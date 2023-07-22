Factory of Sadness' Best Cleveland Betting Picks for 7/22 (Guardians Upset Phillies Again)
This is an exciting time in baseball as the MLB trade deadline nears. A team like the Guardians, who are under .500 but still in the playoff picture, could be buyers or sellers. That makes their performance over the next week or so crucial to the club's future.
As Cleveland prepares to take on Philadelphia tonight, there's definitely some value in backing the home team.
With that in mind, here's my top sports betting pick for July 22.
Best Cleveland Bets: July 22, 2023
Isaiah De Los Santos: Guardians Moneyline vs. Phillies
The Guardians took control of Friday's game against Philadelphia and never let up despite a late comeback bid from Rob Thomson's club. Cleveland's bats remained hot, with five different players contributing an RBI in the 6-5 win, and that's bad news for the Phillies tonight.
Philly is sending Zack Wheeler, who's been far from untouchable lately, to the mound on Saturday. Wheeler's given up 10 earned runs over his last three starts and been tagged for at least 3 ER in every outing during this stretch.
Wheeler's struggles give the Guardians a clear opportunity to win the second game of this series behind their offense. Terry Francona's squad has recorded 36 combined runs in just their last five games, putting their hitters in a serious groove to take advantage of any pitcher, let alone one that's bleeding runs as of late.
With Tanner Bibee -- 3 ER over his last three starts -- on the mound for Cleveland as well, I love this team's chances of winning again Saturday. Snag them at plus-money to win against Philly tonight, and make sure to place this wager on FanDuel Sportsbook if you're a new user there. Their exclusive promo pays out $100 in bonus bets, win or lose!