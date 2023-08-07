Factory of Sadness' Best Cleveland Betting Picks for 8/7 (3 Ways to Bet Guardians-Jays)
All three Factory of Sadness editors are focused on tonight's Guardians-Blue Jays game to find the best Cleveland sports betting picks for Monday.
The Guardians are doing their best to continue frustrating and letting down Cleveland fans these days. Following baseball isn't exactly a ton of fun right now, and the NFL season can't arrive soon enough.
But disappointing real-world results don't mean we have to be fully disappointed. The Guardians are still providing plenty of opportunities to find strong betting value, and all three Factory of Sadness editors have selected wagers in tonight's Guardians-Blue Jays game as their best Cleveland sports betting picks for Monday.
Here's a look at how we're each betting the game.
Best Cleveland Bets: August 7, 2023
Tyler Maher: Blue Jays Moneyline @ Guardians
The Blue Jays come in fresh off a three-game sweep of the Red Sox, while the Guardians are starting to see their season slip away after losing seven of their last nine.
The scariest part is that Toronto’s offense seems to be clicking again after erupting for 25 runs during its three games in Boston. That makes this a tough matchup for rookie Gavin Williams, who’s 1-3 with a 3.38 ERA in eight eight starts this year. While he’s looked good so far, his 4.30 FIP and 1.34 WHIP suggest he’s likely headed for regression sooner or later.
He’ll go up against veteran lefty Hyun Jin Ryu, who’s been largely hurt and ineffective the last two seasons. The former ERA champ has made just seven starts since the beginning of last year, going 2-1 with a 5.91 ERA and a 1.44 WHIP. This will be his second start of the year after getting hit hard in his season debut, so nobody really knows what to expect from him here.
Williams is the better pitcher right now, but it’s tough to trust a Cleveland offense that ranks 26th in scoring at 4.08 runs per game. The Blue Jays sit 14th at 4.57 runs per game, so we’ll back their sizzling bats to lead them to another victory.
Jason Schandl: Guardians-Blue Jays UNDER
It’s not only Guardians fans who have been misled by how good this offense once looked on paper. The betting markets have also been struggling all year to capture just how disappointing the Cleveland lineup has been, as the Under has hit in 57.8% of Guardians games (tied for the second-highest rate in the majors).
The Blue Jays’ offense has also failed to live up to expectations with the Under hitting in 57.0% of their games (T-4th in the majors).
While another Cleveland loss appears to be in the cards, those betting trends have me a little more interested in betting the run total today.
Hyun Jin Ryu had a bad season debut for Toronto, but his control, velocity and strikeout stuff all seemed to be fine, so I wouldn’t bank on him being totally washed or struggling to shake off the rust. If we’re getting any effect on the betting market from Ryu, it’s probably one that’s adding value to the Under since people might be concerned about that first start when he really didn’t pitch all that poorly.
I’m sticking with the trends here and fully support the Under.
Isaiah De Los Santos: Jose Ramirez OVER 0.5 RBIs
After this weekend’s fight, we might not get many more opportunities to bet on Jose Ramirez in the near term. Word is that MLB could hand down a suspension as early as Monday, though an appeal from the third baseman would delay things. While he’s still active, I’m backing Ramirez to keep on hitting.
The five-time All-Star has been on a roll lately, recording hits in three straight games and notching an RBI in two of them. Now he’ll get to face Hyun Jin Ryu, who’s showing obvious rust after more than a year off. The lefty got lit up in his first start of the season on Aug. 1, giving up 4 earned runs and 9 hits in just 5 innings.
Ramirez has been excellent at home in 2023, recording more than half of his RBIs (35) at Progressive Field while slashing .314/.379/.556. I think Ramirez’s teammates will have no trouble getting on base, setting the star up to drive in more runs tonight.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
21+ and present in OH. Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER