Best Joe Flacco Prop Bets for Browns' Week 15 Game vs. Bears
The best player prop bets for Cleveland Browns QB Joe Flacco in Week 15 versus the Chicago Bears.
The arrival of veteran quarterback Joe Flacco has lifted the Cleveland Browns' spirits during a troubling season. Flacco's instant production under center has given Cleveland's offense a major boost, setting this team up to nab a playoff spot down the stretch.
Heading into a Week 15 matchup versus the Chicago Bears, the former Super Bowl champion is set to play a prominent role in any hopes of winning once again. With that in mind, here are three Flacco prop bets to target, courtesy of Bet365.
Best Joe Flacco Prop Bets Week 15
1. Over 228.5 Passing Yards (-110)
Flacco has immediately shouldered the load for Cleveland's offense to begin his tenure. He's attempted 44 and 45 passes in his first two games, respectively, as the Browns ask him to lead them down the field. So far, he's shown he's more than up to the task, notching passing yard totals of 254 and 311 in two appearances. With top running back Jerome Ford nursing an ankle injury, Kevin Stefanski may be forced to rely on Flacco's arm even more this Sunday. That should lead to his third straight game surpassing this total through the air.
2. Over 0.5 Interceptions (-125)
There was no telling how the former Super Bowl MVP would look after being out of a job for a majority of the season. For the most part, he's quelled any fears of significant rust bringing him down, though there's still some kinks he's working out. Flacco has thrown an interception in both of his starts for Cleveland, which isn't a major surprise. He's been tasked with developing chemistry on the fly with a receiving corps that's foreign to him, all while getting his footing as an NFL starter again. That leads to easy mistakes, which the Bears have taken advantage of throughout 2023. Chicago ranks second in the NFL in interceptions (15) with ballhawk Jaylon Johnson (4 INTs, including a pick-six) leading the way. In what could be another pass-heavy day for the Browns, the chances of a Flacco slip-up are high.
3. Longest Pass Milestone: 40+ Yards (+165)
Flacco should have plenty of success throwing against the Bears' secondary, even if he does get picked off. Chicago's defense currently ranks 10th in most passing yards allowed to opponents per game this season, as a strong run defense (No. 2 in fewest yards allowed on the ground) has caused opponents to attack them over the top instead. That puts Flacco's playmaking targets like Amari Cooper, Elijah Moore and David Njoku in great position to break off a big gain against a susceptible coverage unit. Flacco has posted passing longs of 40-plus yards in both games so far, and there's no reason to believe that stops here considering a plus matchup. You can take the over (-115) on his passing long total of 34.5, or go for the 40+ milestone at better odds (+165).
