Bet365 Ohio Promo Awards $150 GUARANTEED to Back the Browns
Bet365 Ohio promo gives a $150 guaranteed bonus for new users in the state.
The Cleveland Browns are absolutely rolling right now despite (surely you wouldn't drop a hot take and say "because of", right?) the absences of Deshaun Watson and Nick Chubb. But Browns fans have faced years of heartbreak, and nobody in Cleveland is getting ahead of themselves.
That's why a guaranteed betting promo is the kind you'll want to take advantage of — since those pay out whether your bet wins or not. That runs counter to something like FanDuel's current offer, which only pays if you win.
The most interesting guaranteed promo in the industry right now comes from Bet365, offering new bettors in Ohio a guaranteed $150 bonus.
Bet365 Ohio Promo
Bet365's exclusive Ohio promo awards new users a $150 guaranteed bonus just for betting $5 on this week's Browns-Broncos matchup. Here's the step-by-step instructions on how to claim your offer.
- Use the exclusive Factory of Sadness link to sign up for Bet365
- Deposit $10 or more into your account
- Bet $5 on this weekend's Browns-Broncos matchup or the Cavs' next game
- Automatically receive $150 whether your bet wins or loses
Getting $150 this simply makes it feel like there must be the catch, but the fine-print details are pretty easy on this one:
- You must be a new Bet365 user
- You must deposit at least $10 into your account (even though you only have to bet $5)
- Your bet must have odds of -500 or loss (i.e. -500, -200, -110, +150, +700 all qualify, -750 does not)
- The bonus is awarded after your bet settles
- Your bet must settle within 30 days of unlocking your offer
That's what makes this week's Browns game the perfect choice;. No matter what side of the spread, moneyline or over/under you like, all of them have odds that qualify. And betting on this weekend's action means you avoid any concerns around timing, ensuring that you unlock your full $150 bonus and have it in your account ready to wager with as quickly as possible.
And of course, a guaranteed bonus means you can feel good about backing your hometown team, since the full $150 will hit your account whether you win or lose. Don't miss out on the exclusive offer from one of the country's fastest-growing sportsbooks, sign up for Bet365 to unlock your $150 now!
If 150 reasons to join Bet365 aren't enough, the Factory of Sadness team has also written up a detailed guide and sportsbook review for Bet365 at this link.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.