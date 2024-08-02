Big Browns Contract Extension Rumored to Be in the Works
By Cem Yolbulan
The Cleveland Browns have been dealing with a ton of contract drama this offseason. The most notable one has been the Amari Cooper saga, which the Browns eventually resolved by giving him more guaranteed money in a reworked deal. The next in line is their star defender Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah. Entering the final year of his rookie contract, the Pro Bowler linebacker is up for an extension.
According to some rumors, sides are close to an extension and Browns fans should expect something done by the start of the regular season.
Browns Rumors: Owusu-Koramoah Close to a Contract Extension
This would be a major win for the Browns. JOK had a breakout season in 2023, made his first Pro Bowl appearance, and established himself as one of the best pass rushers in his position. Plus, he is only 24 years old and has a ton of untapped upside.
The linebacker rotation is hugely dependent on Owusu-Koramoah as it is arguably the weakest position on Cleveland's stout defense. The Browns simply can't afford to lose one of their best defenders in the prime of his career.
The big question is what it will take to retain JOK. The Browns are already in a difficult financial situation and a massive extension will further complicate things.
There are currently nine linebackers in the league that make over $10 million per year. The market is set by Roquan Smith, Fred Warner, and Tremaine Edmunds, who all make over $18 million annually. It is hard to see JOK getting up to that range but it is almost a certainty that he will get an eight-figure annual salary.
It behooves the Browns to take care of this situation before the season starts. Having one of your best defenders on an expiring contract is not a risk a Super Bowl contender should be taking heading into a critical year.