Big Browns QB Change Rumor Emerges Amid Struggles Heading Into Week 4
The Cleveland Browns sit at 1-2 and play the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 4. The Browns are dealing with injuries to Myles Garrett and Wyatt Teller but that isn't their only problem.
The offense has struggled mightily to get into a consistent flow. Quarterback Deshaun Watson has been shaky at best through the first three games.
Some fans have been asking for Watson to hit the bench but the Browns revealed they won't make a change until things look like a complete mess.
Browns News: Cleveland Isn’t Thinking about QB Change Yet
ESPN's Dan Graziano and Jeremy Fowler have been talking to people around the league about what the buzz is.
In this article, Fowler revealed that Cleveland isn't looking to bench Watson in favor of Jameis Winston yet. They already put so much into Watson and want to see things through unless things hit the fan.
"But the body of work hasn't been good enough, and the offensive line is now depleted, which will apply more pressure on Watson to make quick decisions. Cleveland has a good roster and needs to capitalize, but I'm still not expecting a quick hook, barring a complete disaster on the field. There's too much invested in him."- Jeremy Fowler
The Browns handed Watson a massive five-year, $230 million fully guaranteed deal in 2022. They want to give their investment time to turn it around but it has been disappointing thus far.
The Clemson product is completing 61% of his throws for 551 yards, three passing touchdowns and two interceptions. In addition to his poor numbers, the offense has no flow.
They are ranked 31st in total offense (248), 30th in passing offense (152.3), and 25th in points per game (16.7).
If things don't start turning around quickly, the Browns may be forced to bench Watson in favor of Winston. Even if they don't want too.
