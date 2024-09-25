Myles Garrett's Injury Situation Gets Even Worse as Week 4 Begins
It hasn't been a smooth three weeks of the season for the Cleveland Browns. As we approach Week 4, the Browns are sitting at 1-2.
They had a disappointing home loss to the New York Giants and need a win on Sunday to bring back some positive vibes.
But things won't be easy, as the injuries have begun to pile up. Guard Wyatt Teller went down with an MCL sprain on Sunday and is expected to miss a few weeks. Tackle Jack Conklin hasn't played all season and had a hamstring injury pop up last week. In addition, tight end David Njoku is rehabbing an ankle injury.
Despite all this, the biggest injury concerns are about EDGE Myles Garrett. Last week, Garrett didn't practice on Wednesday and Thursday leading up to the game vs. New York. And in the game, he aggravated his foot injury. After undergoing an MRI, Garrett was listed as day-to-day but things continued to get worse on Wednesday.
Browns News: Myles Garrett Has Two New Injuries
Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com posted a pre-practice injury report on X. It was revealed that Garrett is now dealing with an Achilles and thigh injury, in addition to the foot problem.
Following the loss to the Giants, the Texas A&M product said that his foot injury has led to other leg issues.
Now we see what he was talking about. Despite dealing with this flurry of injuries, head coach Kevin Stefanski still believes Garrett will suit up and "doesn't see" him being ruled out.
This is something to definitely monitor throughout the rest of the week. But it's clear as day things aren't going too well in Cleveland right now.
