5 Biggest Browns Storylines to Watch Against Steelers in Week 2
- Is Deshaun Watson for real?
- Jim Schwartz might destroy the Steelers locker room from the inside out
- Does Dawand Jones even want to make his first start?
- The Browns can make history with a win
- Cleveland is getting way more respect than we're used to
Jim Schwartz Will Destroy the Steelers Locker Room
The Pittsburgh Steelers locker room is on the brink of implosion already. It took exactly one game for George Pickens to start taking social media shots at Kenny Pickett.
Jim Schwartz just made the Bengals' usually great passing offense look like garbage, and so one shudders to think of how he'll make the Pittsburgh's passing offense look, considering they were garbage in Week 1.
Schwartz is already doing magic with the incredible pass-rush personnel at his disposal. Myles Garrett and Za'Darius Smith may legitimately be the best duo of players at any position group on any team in the NFL.
The Browns were getting to Burrow with pressure at a historically fast rate in Week 1, and even with his wealth of receiving talent they couldn't get open fast enough to make anything happen.
We ended up forcing Burrow into the lowest single-game passer rating of his career.
So what hope does Pickett have? And how many more times can Pickens stand to be part of a blowout loss before he goes off on his teammates even further?
Another dominant performance from the defense could make that post-game fallout even more fun to watch than the game itself.