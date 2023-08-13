3 Biggest Weaknesses the Cavaliers Still Need to Address for 2023-24
The three biggest weaknesses that the Cleveland Cavaliers still need to address for the 2023-24 NBA season.
2. Backup Point Guard
When the offseason began, the Cavaliers were set at point guard with Darius Garland and Ricky Rubio leading the way. The duo was solid last year, averaging 7.8 and 3.5 assists per game, respectively.
Unfortunately, the team's PG depth took a blow when Rubio announced that he was stepping away from basketball due to mental health reasons in August. There's no telling when (or even if) the 32-year-old will return, however, and his playmaking ability will be missed.
The Cavaliers don't have any backup PG options after Garland. Mitchell can handle playing the point now and then, but Cleveland also relies on his scoring. Forcing him to pass the ball more often could result in the team's offense declining.
What's even more concerning is that the Cavs only averaged 24.8 APG in 2022-23 (No. 18). While it was far from the worst average, chances are that they'll be a bottom-10 playmaking team unless they bring in reinforcements.
The free-agent market isn't exactly bustling right now, but names like Frank Ntilikina, Ish Smith, and Goran Dragic could help provide some relief until a trade is made.