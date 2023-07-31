3 Remaining Free Agents the Cavaliers Need to Target
It's not a strong free agent market, but these guys could make the impact the Cavs need for a deep playoff run this season.
No matter how competitive the Eastern Conference gets, this Cleveland Cavaliers roster is built to compete right now. They don't need to mortgage their future to go all-in on a championship run, but they absolutely need to commit to building a winning team around this core.
They made that commitment clear by trading for Donovan Mitchell, but this offseason hasn't afforded many opportunities to continue that push. That's been a smart move, however. In a relatively weak free agent class you don't want to be among the teams rushing out to sign guys to contracts right away. You want to let the dust subtle and get bargains on the players who remain.
And that's where we find ourselves now. So with that in mind, here are the three best remaining free agents that the Cavs need to target.
Cavaliers Free Agent Targets
1. Hamidou Diallo
Sam Merrill was a Summer League standout and is quickly becoming a fav favorite, but the Cavs could use some more wing depth as the season approaches — particularly one who can offer some value on the defensive end.
Hamidou Diallo isn't the kind of name that's going to draw a ton of excitement, but he's the kind of quiet depth signing that could prove much more valuable than people originally think.
According to FiveThirtyEight's advanced metrics, Diallo was a definite plus defender last year with a terrific +3.2 in the metric. That's great overall, especially compared to some of the other affordable wings on the market (-1.8 for Terrence Ross or -2.4 for Jaylen Nowell, for example).
Where Diallo falls short is in spacing the floor as a career .274 3-point shooter who averages just 1.1 attempts per game. In this free agent market, everyone comes with caveats, though, and a strong defender on the wing is always a nice depth piece to have.
Now let's take a look at a much splashier name, shall we? Maybe someone who could provide some offensive firepower to make up for what a guy like Diallo lacks.