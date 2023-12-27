Bill Cowher Ditches Steelers, Claims Browns as His Team in Shocking Comments
NFL coaching legend Bill Cowher claimed the Cleveland Browns as his team during CBS' Christmas broadcast, spurning the Pittsburgh Steelers.
Most NFL fans know and remember coaching legend Bill Cowher as a key Pittsburgh Steelers figure. After all, the Steelers were the only team he ever served as head coach of, helming them for 15 seasons -- culminating in a Super Bowl win during the 2005 campaign.
However, most might not recollect Cowher's strong ties to Cleveland. He played for the Browns for the first two seasons of his four-year NFL career, and he also got start in the coaching ranks with the team under Marty Schottenheimer in 1985.
So Cowher has legit Cleveland roots, even if he's more associated with the franchise's most-hated rival. And with the Browns enjoying an incredible turnaround in 2023, it appears Cowher is ready to embrace this connection even further.
The Hall-of-Famer called them "my Cleveland Browns" when talking about the team during CBS' Christmas broadcast. He heaped praise on quarterback Joe Flacco and the defense while highlighting the squad's impressive 10-5 record to this point.
Cowher didn't stop there, though, as he put the spotlight on both Kevin Stefanski and defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz. He made the case that both men should win their respective awards, Coach of the Year and Assistant Coach of the Year, for the jobs they've done this season.
As if this could get even sweeter, broadcast partner Boomer Esiason asked Cowher to clarify his "my Cleveland Browns" comment considering he's a Steeler guy. Cowher didn't back down a bit, replying "yeah" with a smile.
Now, anyone is allowed to claim more than one team, especially if you have playing or coaching history with multiple organizations. That being said, Cowher fully knows what his comments could do to his approval in Pittsburgh, and he decided to stand by his claim of the Browns.
This just speaks volumes about the job Stefanski and co. have done to turn things around. Succeeding in Cleveland is no easy task, and that's especially the case this year considering the injuries they've dealt with.
Yet, the coaching staff has risen above the challenges and made sure to prepare their players for every obstacle, which has them on the verge of booking a return trip to the postseason.
In other Browns news: