Bold Proposed Cavaliers Trade Brings Reigning Award Winner to Cleveland
This bold proposed trade involving the Cleveland Cavaliers shakes up their rotation and lands them a reigning award winner.
A 4-6 start to the season isn't what Cleveland Cavalier fans hoped to see from their team after an offseason of changes. With Donovan Mitchell's happiness and long-term future a major concern for Cleveland's front office, the Cavs' decision-makers should already be considering what additional moves need to be made to truly contend.
Luckily for them, this squad receives some major backcourt help in a recently proposed trade by Bleacher Report.
Cavaliers Trade Rumors: Malcolm Brogdon to Cleveland?
In this proposed scenario, Cleveland sends Caris LeVert, Isaac Okoro and two second-round picks to the Portland Trail Blazers in exchange for Malcolm Brogdon.
On the surface, some might be quick to reject the notion of this deal. The Cavs are already set at guard with Darius Garland and Mitchell, which could create an unnecessary glut in the backcourt while downgrading the forward rotation.
However, pursuing Brogdon actually does make sense considering his skill set. He showed no issues with coming off the bench for the Boston Celtics last season, so much so that he went on to win Sixth Man of the Year while averaging 14.9 points, 4.2 rebounds and 3.7 assists in 26.0 minutes per game.
At 6-foot-5 and 229 pounds, Brogdon also has the size to slide down to small forward. While it's not a position he's played much of in the past, the towering frontcourt of Evan Mobley and Jarrett Allen at least opens up that possibility considering how they can provide defensive help with ease.
At its core, this trade would be focused on solidifying the Cavs' biggest area of strength. Losing LeVert or Okoro to injury wouldn't have nearly as big of an impact as losing Garland or Mitchell considering the lack of guard depth. In Brogdon, the team adds a legitimate offensive threat who's just as capable of leading the second unit as he is stepping up in case a starter goes down.
It'd be a bold move, but the Cavaliers should leave no stone unturned as they attempt to take the next step.
