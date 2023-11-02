New Donovan Mitchell Trade Report Surfaces
The future of Cavaliers All-Star Donovan Mitchell hangs in the balance as the Philadelphia 76ers show interest. Is Mitchell's exit the key to sustainable success for a young Cavaliers team?
The big off-court story swirling around the Cleveland Cavaliers this season is Donovan Mitchell's future with the franchise. He's still under contract through the end of the 2024-25 season (with a player option for 2025-26), but he's been at the center of trade rumors.
Now a serious suitor may have emerged.
Cavaliers Trade Rumors: Donovan Mitchell to the 76ers?
The Philadelphia 76ers just pulled off the long-expected James Harden trade, shipping him off to the Los Angeles Clippers in exchange for a haul of picks and role players. As a team hoping to make a championship push while keeping Joel Embiid happy, that's not going to be the last move they make.
Michael Scotto and Keith Pompey sat down on the Hoops Hype Podcast to discuss what's next for the Sixers, and Donovan Mitchell's name came up as a trade target.
"Other names Philadelphia will monitor include Cavaliers All-Star guard Donovan Mitchell and Pistons forward Bojan Bogdanovic, I’m told."
There are a couple things to keep in mind here before you get ready to trade in your Mitchell jersey, however.
Scotto was listing a few players, and the first two he mentioned were actually Zach LaVine and OG Anunoby. Simply being expected to "monitor" Mitchell is a far cry from being ready to make an offer. And of course, the 76ers would only be one side of the equation. We don't know for sure whether the Cavs would actually move Mitchell or not.
This is a young team though, and with Evan Mobley maybe developing more slowly than fans had hoped, it's starting to look like trading Mitchell might be the move. Next season would be the last certain year on his contract, and Cleveland's window as a title contender isn't really a "win-now" one. The right haul of draft picks could set this franchise up for sustainable, long-term success in a way that letting Mitchell play out his contract may not.
This is going to be a situation to keep an eye on all season, and you can be sure that this isn't going to be the last we hear about Mitchell trade buzz.
