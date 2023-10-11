Evan Mobley Gets Ridiculous Disrespect From NBA GM Poll
It's like they didn't even watch last season.
The question about Evan Mobley heading into his third NBA season is whether he can put it all together and become a great two-way player. Cavs fans are hoping to see him improve his offensive skillset to become one of the best bigs in the NBA.
There's no question around his defense, though, since he's already one of the best defenders in the NBA.
That makes the results of this year's annual NBA GMs poll so baffling. How can they justify doing Mobley dirty like this?
Mobley was third in the NBA Defensive Player of the Year voting last season, at just 21 years old, and he even won 8 first-place votes. Accordingly, he's second in the odds to win DPOY in the upcoming season.
So what in the world are GMs doing with this voting? It looks like a poll of casual fans who get most of their NBA coverage from watching highlights on Twitter.
The biggest snub is obviously Mobley by a mile.
It's not even like I'm splitting hairs here and he was fifth-place instead of top-three or something. He did not receive a vote. There's at least one GM out there who decided that Lu Dort is a better defender than Mobley. And at least one who is apparently still living in 2021 and voted Rudy Gobert.
And these results are ridiculous even if we're only looking back at last season. But Mobley only just turned 22 years old this summer. The guy is still growing into his frame, not to mention developing his skills and instincts at the NBA level.
Thankfully we're only a few weeks from letting Mobley's play do the talking on the court, giving him the chance to silence every GM when he locks down the paint against their best scorers.
