Brandon Aiyuk Making Trade Difficult for Browns Due to His Attitude
The Cleveland Browns are heading into the 2024 season with a clear desire to improve after an injury-plagued season last year. Despite making the playoffs, they were sent packing in the first round.
Now this offseason, they had to deal with contract drama with wide receiver Amari Cooper but they were able to resolve that.
The Browns are looking to become serious Super Bowl contenders and have inquired about San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk. Both teams have the framework done on the trade compensation now the next hurdle is contract talks.
But Aiyuk's stance will make things tough for Cleveland to finalize a deal.
Browns News: Brandon Aiyuk Won’t Take an Extension With the Browns
Per Cory Kinnan, Aiyuk told Cleveland he wouldn't sign an extension with the team if he was traded there.
That isn't what they want to hear, as a contract extension is the last step in a potential deal. The Browns just guaranteed Cooper $20 million this season with an additional $5 million. They would certainly give a younger playmaker in Aiyuk more money than that so the dollar amount isn't the problem.
It seems like the location may be an issue for the young stud. This is a bit shocking since the two finalists named were Cleveland and the New England Patriots.
You don't have to think hard to know that Cleveland is the better team and has a chance to be a viable threat in the AFC.
The Patriots are in the beginning stages of a rebuild and have their work cut out for them.
This may be a bluff but if it's true, the Browns need to find a way to convince the 26-year-old to join forces with the Dawg Pound.
More Browns news and rumors: