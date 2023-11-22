Browns 2023 Schedule: Predicting the Score of Every Remaining Game
Find out what the Browns' final record will be in 2023
Despite a plethora of injuries across the roster, the Cleveland Browns have defied expectations in 2023. They head into their Week 12 matchup against the Denver Broncos with a promising 7-3 record, putting them just one game back of the Baltimore Ravens for the AFC North's top spot.
The good news for the Browns is that they own the 10th-easiest remaining schedule, per Tankathon. Considering how nearly half of Cleveland's final seven games is composed of sub-.500 teams, there's no excuse for Kevin Stefanski's squad not to be competing for the divisional crown down the stretch.
With that in mind, let's take a shot at predicting the outcome of each of the Browns' remaining games.
Predicting Every Remaining Game on Browns 2023 Schedule
- Week 12: Browns @ Broncos - Nov. 26th
- Week 13: Browns @ Rams - Dec. 3rd
- Week 14: Jaguars @ Browns - Dec. 10th
- Week 15: Bears @ Browns - Dec. 17th
- Week 16: Browns @ Texans - Dec. 24th
- Week 17: Jets @ Browns - Dec. 28th
- Week 18: Browns @ Bengals - Jan. 7th
Week 12: Cleveland Browns @ Denver Broncos - Nov. 26th
After a disastrous start to the season, the Broncos have turned things around with four straight wins since Week 7. A big key to Denver's success during that span has been a strong defense that has only surrendered 17.0 PPG during that stretch.
But while the Broncos have been successful at slowing down their opponents' attack, the Browns' defense has been one of the best all season long. That's highlighted by Cleveland holding two of its last three foes to 10 or fewer points.
Additionally, a projected high of 39 degrees for Sunday increases the likelihood of a run-heavy game. Such a scenario suits the Browns, who average the third-most rushing yards NFL-wide. Although Denver averages the 14th-most ground yards, they were held to just 46 last week against a below-average Minnesota Vikings defense.
I could see this being a low-scoring, grind-it-out game with Cleveland's defense/run game giving them the edge.
Score Prediction: Browns 17, Broncos 13
Record: 8-3