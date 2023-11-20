Browns vs. Broncos Opening Odds Predict Another Nail-Biter in Week 12
The Browns appear headed for another close game.
By Tyler Maher
The last two weeks haven't been good for the blood pressure of Cleveland Browns fans. While the team prevailed both times, both games went down to the absolute wire before Dustin Hopkins clinched them with game-winning field goals.
With a tough road matchup against the Denver Broncos on tap in Week 12, oddsmakers are predicting another close contest for the Browns.
Browns vs Broncos Opening Odds
According to the odds at DraftKings Sportsbook on Monday afternoon, Cleveland is listed as a slight road favorite at +114 on the moneyline and +2.5 on the spread.
That may seem a bit surprising, as the Browns are 7-3 while the Broncos are 5-5. Denver has home-field advantage, however, and also enters this game with a ton of momentum. The Broncos have pulled it together under Sean Payton with four straight wins, including three home victories during that span.
With its altitude and boisterous home crowd, Denver isn't an easy place for opponents. It will likely be a tough environment for rookie quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson, who is making just his third career start this weekend.
Meanwhile, Russell Wilson has returned to form for the Broncos, posting a healthy 69.0% completion rate alongside a 19:4 TD/INT ratio. Denver's defense has also turned things around, averaging 17 points allowed per game over its last four contests.
With the Broncos surging on both sides of the ball and coming off a big comeback win over the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday Night Football, it's probably best to fade Cleveland this week.
