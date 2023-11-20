Browns Name Starting Quarterback Following Joe Flacco Signing
The Browns have named their starting quarterback for Week 12.
By Tyler Maher
The Cleveland Browns' quarterback room has been in flux for most of the season due to Deshaun Watson's persistent injuries. That remains true heading into Week 12 after Watson was officially ruled out for the season last week, leaving Dorian Thompson-Robinson and P.J. Walker to carry the torch in his absence.
The Browns threw another potential wrench into their plans by signing former Baltimore Ravens star Joe Flacco on Sunday, leaving some Cleveland fans wondering the one-time Super Bowl MVP will start this weekend against the Denver Broncos.
On Monday, head coach Kevin Stefanski named his starting quarterback for Week 12.
Browns Quarterback News
During Monday's media session, Stefanski confirmed that Thompson-Robinson will remain the team's starter this week.
That isn't too surprising given the circumstances. DTR just led the Browns to a 13-10 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 11. While it wasn't always pretty, he got the job done in just his second career start, completing 24-of-43 passes for 165 yards, 0 touchdowns and 1 interception while adding 20 yards on the ground.
Thompson-Robinson also came alive after a slow start, settling in and finding his groove. He led Cleveland into field-goal range at the end of the fourth quarter, setting up the game-winning kick for Dustin Hopkins.
That performance was apparently good enough to earn DTR at least one more week under center. Flacco needs some time to learn the playbook and get adjusted to his new teammates, anyways, especially after not playing at all this season.
If Thompson-Robinson struggles this weekend in Denver against the suddenly resurgent Broncos, however, that could open the door for Flacco to steal his job in the near future.
