Deshaun Watson's Post-Surgery Rehab Plan Revealed
The rehab plan for Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson following his upcoming shoulder surgery has been revealed.
Deshaun Watson's season came crashing down last week when it was revealed he'd require shoulder surgery that would sideline him for the rest of the year. This news was disappointing to say the least, especially since a different shoulder ailment prevented him from truly taking off in 2023.
Now everyone is wondering when the franchise quarterback will be back on the field in 2024. Well, fans have just received the first update on the QB's rehab plan.
Deshaun Watson Injury Update
Cleveland.com's Marky Kay Cabot reported on the path ahead for Watson. He's slated to have surgery on his shoulder this week in Los Angeles, and he is "likely [to] spend the early part of his rehab in L.A. near his surgeon and their medical team."
Watson won't be apart from the Browns for long, though, with Cleveland visiting the Los Angeles Rams in Week 13. That will allow him to attend some meetings and watch practice, but after that game, Cabot notes, "in a perfect world, he won’t be flying back and forth in the early weeks of his rehab."
It makes a ton of sense that the team doesn't want Watson to have too busy of a travel schedule right after surgery. Flying is notorious for aggravating injuries, so it's better to just avoid taking that risk, even if it means Watson won't be around the facility for a bit.
Watson's expected absence makes the Joe Flacco signing even more of a good idea considering the mentorship he can provide. Rookie Dorian Thompson-Robinson is learning how to be an NFL pro, and Watson was helping guide him through his second start this past Sunday. Flacco, a former Super Bowl champion who's played since 2008, can certainly help fill that void as well.
If you're looking to fill a void in your sports betting, you should check out DraftKings Sportsbook. They're offering new users $150 in instant bonus bets for simply signing up through the link below and placing an initial wager of just $5. That's one heck of a deal, but it won't last long, so make sure you claim it now!
In other Browns news: