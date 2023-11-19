DTR Reveals Crucial Role Deshaun Watson Played in Week 11 Victory
Cleveland Browns rookie Dorian Thompson-Robinson revealed how Deshaun Watson helped him during his Week 11 start.
The Cleveland Browns are riding high after their win over the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 11. Rookie quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson was at the center of that victory, earning the start in place of the injured Deshaun Watson and rising to the occasion when the game was on the line.
With Watson's shoulder surgery expected to take place in the coming days, he was able to stand on the sideline on Sunday. Despite not suiting up, he played a big role in the contest, according to Thompson-Robinson.
In his postgame press conference, DTR said Watson helped him keep his composure following his late interception. The rookie was worried he cost the team the game, but the veteran simply reminded him, "I've been here before. You're going to have another shot."
Watson didn't help guide the young QB on just that play, however. Thompson-Robinson told reporters the Pro Bowler was "in my ear the whole second half pretty much -- just comforting me, making sure that I'm good, motivating me."
This is amazing to see from the franchise quarterback, especially since his leadership has been called into question this season during his injury struggles. No one would've made much of a fuss if he decided to stay at home on Sunday while tending to his ailing shoulder.
Instead, he spent the day mentoring the first-year pro in real-time, which obviously had a huge impact on how the UCLA product played. Having a proven and accomplished talent like Watson providing guidance definitely made a difference when Thompson-Robinson was trying to help lead the team to a victory.
Watson's presence on the sideline showed his genuine care about this squad continuing its winning ways even if he's unable to contribute on thefield. That sends a clear message he'll help however he can down the stretch, and surely the entire locker room appreciates that.
