VIDEO: Emotional Dorian-Thompson Robinson Celebrates First NFL Win
Cleveland Browns rookie quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson was emotional after beating the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 11.
The Cleveland Browns grinded their way to their seventh victory of 2023 on Sunday, all while starting rookie Dorian Thompson-Robinson after Deshaun Watson's season-ending shoulder injury.
For Thompson-Robinson, this game served as redemption following his poor NFL debut. He was money on the team's final drive, making several huge throws that eventually helped set up the game-winning field goal.
As that kick by Dustin Hopkins went through the uprights, DTR was captured having an emotional moment on the sidelines.
Thompson-Robinson was seen hunched over soaking it all in. After he came off the field and set Hopkins up, the weight of that final drive seemed to hit him, as he was wiping at his eyes. Once he collected himself, nearly the entire team came up to him and shared messages of encouragement following his gutsy performance.
There's no telling how good this feels for the rookie, who didn't play how he wanted to during his first start in Week 4. The discussion around him afterwards, including being demoted from QB1, probably didn't help boost his confidence.
However, the DTR that came to play on Sunday reminded everyone about the tantalizing potential he showed in the preseason. He wasn't perfect, but no quarterback -- let alone a rookie -- ever is. He still delivered when it mattered the most, leading the Browns down the field for their seventh win of the year.
This performance should give the UCLA product all the confidence he needs to command Cleveland down the stretch. It also gives the Browns plenty to think about they ponder adding a veteran to this QB room.
