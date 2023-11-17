Browns Working Out Potential Deshaun Watson Replacement
He's a familiar face, too.
By Tyler Maher
With Deshaun Watson being ruled out for the season earlier this week, the Cleveland Browns are left scrambling for replacements. While they already have P.J. Walker and Dorian Thompson-Robinson on the roster, they could desperately use a third QB as an insurance option, ideally a veteran with some experience.
On Friday, it was reported that the Browns are working out a well-known quarterback as a potential Watson replacement.
Joe Flacco Browns Rumors
ESPN's Jake Trotter reported that Cleveland is working out former Super Bowl champ Joe Flacco.
Browns fans are already very familiar with Flacco, of course. Flacco spent the first 11 seasons of his career in the AFC North with the Baltimore Ravens, leading them to a championship during the 2012 season. He routinely pulverized Cleveland, going 18-3 with nearly 5,000 passing yards and a 31:13 TD/INT ratio.
Even when he left the Ravens after the 2018 campaign, Flacco still wasn't done beating up on the Browns. As a member of the New York Jets last year, he rallied the Jets from a 13-point deficit with a minute and a half to go, defeating Cleveland 31-30 in Week 2.
Flacco hasn't won a game in the NFL since then, which was over a year ago now. He scarcely played for New York after Week 3, making just 2 more appearances and 1 more start the rest of the way.
Despite not playing much in the past calendar year, the Browns are still interested to see if the 38-year-old gunslinger has anything left in the tank. He only completed 57.6% of his passes last season for 1,051 yards, 5 touchdowns and 3 interceptions, but that's still better than what Walker and DTR have provided so far.
If the workout goes well, Cleveland will likely sign Flacco to the practice squad and use him as the emergency QB for this weekend's game against the Pittsburgh Steelers. After so many years of terrorizing the Browns, he might be ready to finally help us for a change.
If you're looking to change sportsbooks, you need to check out Bet365. New users who sign up through the Factory of Sadness link and place a first wager of just $5 will receive $150 in bonus bets no matter what! Click below to get started today.
In other Browns news: