3 Veteran QBs Browns Need to Sign After Deshaun Watson Injury
With Deshaun Watson's 2023 campaign officially over, the Browns should turn to these three veteran QBs to help salvage their season.
Sunday's victory over the Baltimore Ravens was like an early Christmas gift to Cleveland Browns fans. With the Browns improving to 6-3 and only a half-game behind the Ravens in the standings, the fanbase had a sense of optimism that hadn't been there in quite some time.
But then disaster struck on Wednesday morning when Cleveland revealed that Deshaun Watson needs season-ending shoulder surgery. The veteran quarterback suffered a displaced fracture in his right shoulder during Week 10's game.
With the QB tandem of P.J. Walker and Dorian Thompson-Robinson not exactly providing much confidence, Browns GM Andrew Berry could look for external help under center to salvage the season.
With that in mind, are three veteran QBs that Cleveland must sign following the Watson injury news.
3 Veteran QB Targets for Browns
1. Joe Flacco
If the Browns want a QB who knows the AFC North well, Joe Flacco is their guy.
The 38-year-old veteran gunslinger terrorized the division for 11 years with the Ravens and owns a 37-27 all-time record against AFC North teams. The fact that he's also a former Super Bowl MVP highlights the experience he'd bring to Cleveland's locker room.
While Flacco might not be the quarterback he once was, he still has some juice left in the tank. He made 12 appearances (9 starts) across the last three seasons with the New York Jets, averaging 187.8 passing yards per outing while throwing 14 touchdowns to 6 interceptions.
On top of that, Flacco's passer rating during that span (81.5) is a significant improvement over those of Walker (51.3) and Thompson-Robinson (28.0) this season.
With the Browns' offensive line being among the better units this season, it's the perfect opportunity for Flacco to prove that he still has it. After all, the 210.2 passing yards he averaged last season is more than any Cleveland QB is averaging in 2023.