3 Studs (& 2 Duds) From Browns' Week 9 win vs. Cardinals
Which Cleveland Browns stood out the most in the team's shutout win in Week 9?
The Cleveland Browns got back on track this week after a tough, close loss last week against the Seattle Seahawks. They got their shot at another NFC West club this week -- the Arizona Cardinals -- who trotted out a rookie quarterback (Clayton Tune) for his first NFL start.
Not surprisingly, the Browns made life very difficult for Tune, racking up almost as many sacks and interceptions combined (9) as he had completions (11) on the day.
Which Cleveland players stood out in Week 9's win against the Cardinals?
Browns Week 9 Studs & Duds
Stud: Amari Cooper, WR
Amari Cooper is basically a recurring character in the "studs" category, isn't he?
The Browns' WR1 is a model of consistency, and he continues to prove it week in and week out. He caught 5 passes against Arizona on 5 targets for 139 yards and a touchdown, so he was clearly happy to have Deshaun Watson back under center this week.
It also helps that the ball is literally just finding its way to Cooper at this point:
Cooper's 139 yards were his most of any game so far this season. Thank goodness for that, too, because he was the only player on Cleveland's offense to eclipse 45 yards from scrimmage in this game.
It may not have been the team's most dynamic offensive performance of the year, but we can rely on No. 2 to produce.