Browns Make Starting QB Announcement for Cardinals Game
Deshaun Watson will be back under center when the Browns take on the Cardinals in Week 9.
The Cleveland Browns have a chance to solidify their AFC playoff positioning when they take on the lowly Arizona Cardinals in Week 10. Browns fans have wondered whether Deshaun Watson will be healthy enough to play on Sunday, especially with how his availability has been limited by a shoulder injury over the last month or so.
The good news is that the Cleveland faithful doesn't have to wonder who'll be under center against the Cardinals following Friday's press conference.
Deshaun Watson Injury Update
Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski confirmed to the media that Watson will be the Week 9 starting QB. The announcement comes after the 28-year-old impressed in practice throughout the week, including when he was a full participant during Friday's session.
Hopefully, Watson's shoulder issue is officially put in the rearview. The three-time Pro-Bowler admitted on Thursday that he "jumped the gun" by facing the Indianapolis Colts in Week 7, playing a key role in his absence during last week's 24-20 loss to the Seattle Seahawks.
Assuming that his talents aren't declining, injuries have been the main reason behind Watson's lackluster numbers. While he's led the Browns to a 3-1 record in four starts, he's only averaging a 61.7% completion rate and a career-low 170.8 passing yards per game while throwing four touchdowns to three interceptions.
But even with those struggles, Watson is still better than Cleveland's other options. After all, the duo of P.J. Walker and Dorian Thompson-Robinson have only completed 50.7% of passes for one TD and eight INTs between them.
So yeah, even if No. 4 isn't actually 100%, his return is still an upgrade.
Time will tell just how healthy Watson is when he returns to the gridiron on Sunday. As it stands, the Browns are favored to beat the Cardinals by two possessions across most sportsbooks.