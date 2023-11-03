3 Bold Predictions for Browns vs Cardinals in Week 9
The Cleveland Browns will look to get back in the win column following last Sunday's heartbreaking loss. The 1-7 Arizona Cardinals provide a great bounce-back opportunity for Kevin Stefanski's squad, who should win this game despite some key injuries impacting the roster.
Facing a team that's struggled mightily to begin the 2023 season means anything could happen in Week 9. With that in mind, here are three bold predictions for this contest.
Browns vs Cardinals Bold Predictions Week 9
1. Myles Garrett Sets a Season High in Sacks
Myles Garrett is off to a strong start to his Defensive Player of the Year campaign. So far, the superstar EDGE has racked up 8.5 sacks across 7 games, putting him on pace to outdo his personal best of 16.0, which he's reached twice.
Garrett's highlight performance of the year so far came in Week 3, when he dominated the Tennessee Titans' offensive line en route to 3.5 sacks and a forced fumble in the 27-3 rout.
With the Cardinals on tap and his team needing a win, I think Garrett steps up with at least 4.0 sacks on Sunday.
Arizona's O-line has been good at keeping the pressure off their QB this season, ranking just outside the top 10 in fewest sacks allowed at just 17 so far. They've certainly benefited from having veteran Joshua Dobbs under center, especially given his dual-threat abilities.
However, the Cardinals are turning to rookie Clayton Tune this week instead for his first-ever start in the NFL. Given how it often takes time for new players, especially quarterbacks at that, to settle in after making the jump to the pros, we should expect plenty of mistakes when it comes to decision-making from Tune.
Having a new QB under center should throw off Arizona's offensive line as well, possibly leading to easier sacks for Garrett and co.