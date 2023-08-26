9 Browns Who Will Be Cut by Tuesday's Roster Deadline
Cutting from 90 to 53 means making some very hard personnel decisions in Cleveland.
The Browns will have some very difficult decisions to make with our final preseason game now in the rearview.
The new format of the 2023 NFL offseason means that rather than slowly whittling the roster down through the preseason, teams have to go from 90 straight down to 53 in one fell swoop. That deadline is coming up at 4 p.m. ET on Tuesday, August 29.
With so little time remaining to make a ton of crucial personnel decisions, here's a look at 10 roster bubble players that will be among the Browns' cuts ahead of Tuesday's deadline.
9 Browns Who Will Be Cut Following Preseason
1. Anthony Schwartz
Let's start with an easy one, shall we?
I think if Anthony Schwartz isn't cut, Browns fans might riot. In fact, that was already true before the emergence of Austin Watkins Jr., but now? If Schwartz made the roster and Watkins didn't fans might ask the Browns to relocate again. Okay, maybe it's not quite that bad.
But it's clear that Schwartz has to go. He's shown nothing over his first two NFL seasons, and this preseason has been no different.
He fumbled in his first game. He was held without a reception in the second. He had just 4 receptions on 10 targets in his third. UPDATE in the fourth.
You don't need me to tell you it at this point, but Schwartz will be cut, and fans will rejoice.