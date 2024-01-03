Browns Add Former Pro Bowler to Practice Squad Ahead of Playoffs
The Cleveland Browns have signed a two-time Pro Bowler to their practice squad for extra depth ahead of the playoffs.
Week 18 is basically meaningless for the Cleveland Browns, who are already locked into the AFC's No. 5 seed for the playoffs. That means Cleveland is more focused on best preparing its roster for the upcoming postseason, which includes possibly resting key starters in the regular-season finale.
However, the Browns also can bring in extra depth during this final week as they gear up for the playoffs, and the team happened to do just that on Wednesday.
Browns News: Rodger Saffold Signed to Practice Squad
The team announced it has signed guard Rodger Saffold to the practice squad in Week 18. Saffold joins Cleveland after being cut by the New York Jets just one day before.
This is a smart addition by the Browns. They don't have to worry at all about their upcoming game against the Cincinnati Bengals, which has allowed them to get a head start on playoff roster construction while other squads fight over the final few postseason spots.
As this season has reminded Cleveland, you never know when having solid depth will make a difference. That preparation, along with a willingness to sign veterans like Joe Flacco to take over starting duties, has helped this squad post an 11-5 record and punch a ticket to the postseason.
Now the Browns will get an up-close look at Saffold, who was selected to the Pro Bowl in each of the past two seasons. However, the 35-year-old went weeks without a job in 2023 before the Jets brought him in at the end of October. He didn't appear in a single contest for New York before the organization decided to part ways.
Saffold's back-to-back Pro Bowl nods show he still can contribute at this stage in his career. While he's much closer to the end of his career than the start, he at least gives Cleveland an experienced reserve to possibly turn to in the playoffs, if needed.
