Browns Add Four Players To Active Roster Ahead of Week 3
The Cleveland Browns got a win on the board last week when they topped the Jacksonville Jaguars 18-13.
They are looking to keep the positive momentum going in Week 3 as they host the New York Giants in a cross-conference tilt. Just like every other team in the NFL, Cleveland is dealing with injuries and decided to add four guys to the active roster on Saturday.
Per Chris Easterling of Akron Beacon Journal/Gannett Ohio, the Browns have signed running back Gary Brightwell and tight end Blake Whiteheart to the active roster. They also elevated Tony Brown II and Geoff Swaim to the active roster from the practice squad.
The Browns will be without RB Pierre Strong Jr., who is dealing with a hamstring injury. Brightwell gives Cleveland more depth at tailback. He has 164 rushing yards and 92 receiving yards in his NFL career.
Cleveland is still without tight end David Njoku, who is rehabbing an ankle injury that he suffered in Week 1. Jordan Atkins was the only tight end on the active roster before they added Whiteheart and Swaim to the 53-man roster.
Whiteheart made his Browns debut last week vs. the Jaguars but didn't record a stat. Meanwhile, Swaim was added to the practice squad on Sept. 10. In 100 career games, the 31-year-old has tallied 110 receptions for 846 yards, and six scores.
Brown is an additional presence at corner, who has 61 NFL games under his belt. He's supplied 75 total tackles, seven pass deflections, and three forced fumbles in his career.
If things go as planned, these guys won't have to play significant snaps on Sunday but as we know, anything can happen in this league.
