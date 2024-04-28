Browns Add RB Behind Nick Chubb With Undrafted Free Agent Signing
The Cleveland Browns quickly added to the backfield with an UDFA signing.
The 2024 NFL Draft is officially done after three days of selections that started on Thursday night. Even though the Browns didn't have a first-round pick, they had six total selections and quickly pivoted to the UDFA market on Saturday night.
Running back Nick Chubb is rehabbing his way back onto the field after suffering a devastating knee injury that ended his season in 2023.
The Dawg Pound decided to add another playmaker to the backfield for 2024.
According to Camryn Justice, the Browns are signing RB Aidan Robbins, who attended BYU.
Robbins excels when he's attacking downhill and uses his powerful stiff arms to push defenders away from him. The Kentucky native is a big tailback, standing at 6'2, weighing 237 pounds. His size and strength make it tough for defenders to bring him to the ground.
At BYU's pro day, Robbins ran a 4.60-second 40-yard dash, had a 30-inch vertical jump, and pumped out 21 reps in the bench press.
In his collegiate career, Robbins logged 1,545 rushing yards, 11 touchdowns, and 4.9 yards per carry. He may not be a lead horse in a backfield but he has the skillset to contribute in a running back committee.
Cleveland's RB room already features Chubb, Jerome Ford, D'Onta Foreman, Nyheim Hines, John Kelly Jr., and Pierre Strong Jr.
This just means there will be plenty of competition this spring and summer to see who will make the 53-man roster come September.
