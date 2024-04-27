Top Browns Draft Pick Provides Update on Major Pre-Draft Injury
One of Cleveland's top draft picks gives a positive update regarding his injury recovery.
The Cleveland Browns have one of the most loaded rosters in the league and they keep adding to it. They didn't own a first-round selection but they made two picks on Day 2 of the NFL Draft.
In Round 2, they snagged defensive tackle Michael Hall Jr. from Ohio State University. At No. 85 overall, they stayed in the area and snatched up Michigan guard Zak Zinter.
Zinter's 2023 season was cut short but he just provided some positive news for the Browns and their fanbase heading into the 2024 season.
Browns News: Zak Zinter Provides A Positive Update On His Injury Recovery
Zinter had his 2023 campaign end abruptly after his now teammate Hall Jr. rolled into his leg, breaking his tibia and fibula.
In a presser with Browns reporters, Zinter said, "I'm great, I'm ready to roll."
He'll be ready for training camp which is phenomenal news for both him and the Browns. Those reps are extremely valuable, especially for a rookie getting accustomed to the NFL.
The 23-year-old is a very powerful and stout run blocker. He understands leverage and angles while being a great voice on the field. At Michigan, he was a team captain and logged 42 starts over four seasons.
He has the skillset to play in 2024 due to his football intelligence but he has the opportunity to learn from Wyatt Teller, who is one of the best guards in the league.
Last season showed the Browns you can never have enough quality offensive lineman on the roster. Zinter easily checks that box for the Dawg Pound.
